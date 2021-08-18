Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

