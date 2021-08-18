North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

