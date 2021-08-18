North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,690,000 after purchasing an additional 338,808 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

