Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.31 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,958,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 931,708 shares of company stock worth $115,588,131. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

