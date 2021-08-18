Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after acquiring an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $18,952,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

