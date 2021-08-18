Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.06. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

