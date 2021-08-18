Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Open Text by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $53.05. 4,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,652. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

