Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 698 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $402.57. 15,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.