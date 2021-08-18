Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 6,262 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Crown worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,495. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

