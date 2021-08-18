Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of OrthoPediatrics worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.31. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. Truist lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.