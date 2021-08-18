Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

Charter Communications stock opened at $788.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $791.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

