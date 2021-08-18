Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Redfin worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.