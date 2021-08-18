Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

