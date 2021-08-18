Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

