Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

VO opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

