Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Update

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,680,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 20,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 20,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,389. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.56 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

