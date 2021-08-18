The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The Lion Electric traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 7,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,957,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

