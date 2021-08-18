Monetha Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,237.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $333,237.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

