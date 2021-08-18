AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $45,179.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.00850381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00103537 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIDOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.