Everipedia (IQ) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $135.53 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00149956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.48 or 0.99778080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.39 or 0.00885727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.46 or 0.06797574 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,308,421 coins and its circulating supply is 9,916,809,315 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

