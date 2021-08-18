Jay E. Krigsman Buys 20,000 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LIVX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. 3,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,917. The company has a market cap of $219.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

