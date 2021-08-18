Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.77. 166,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

