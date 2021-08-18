SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.