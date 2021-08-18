Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Decreases By 22.1%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 49.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADES stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 139,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,469. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

