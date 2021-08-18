Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.63.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

