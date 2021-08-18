Stella-Jones’ (SJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s current price.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.39.

SJ stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$43.86. 10,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,363. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$41.89 and a 1-year high of C$54.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

