Oatly Group AB Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.75.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 16.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 21.65. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 14.87 and a 52 week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

