AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 1,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

