Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XLY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$0.40 target price on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised Cannabis Wheaton Income to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$215.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05.

