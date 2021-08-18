Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $678.12 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $652.09.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

