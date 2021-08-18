Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.