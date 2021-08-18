Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Milestone Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

