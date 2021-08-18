Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 115,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 266,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on GROY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,198,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

