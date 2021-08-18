Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the lowest is $3.12. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.74 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.47.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in United Therapeutics by 105,537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

