Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

