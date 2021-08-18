3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $2.25. 3M reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $199.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90. The company has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

