Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.60.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

