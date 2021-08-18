Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.
TSE KEG.UN opened at C$14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.75 and a 1 year high of C$15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.60.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.