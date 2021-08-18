Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Cowen raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

