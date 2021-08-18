$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

