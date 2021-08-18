Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.98. CF Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

