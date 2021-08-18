Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 28.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.