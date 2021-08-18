Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 377 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $266.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

