Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $5.03 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock opened at $418.04 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.79. The stock has a market cap of $394.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

