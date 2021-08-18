Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Veracyte worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.