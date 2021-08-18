Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Shares Up 34.9%

Cervus Equipment Co. (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) shot up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.35. 38,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 3,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSQPF. TD Securities lowered Cervus Equipment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Cervus Equipment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

