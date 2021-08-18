First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the July 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDT opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $65.82.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.