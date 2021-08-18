Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.004.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

