Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Short Interest Up 56.4% in July

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,430,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $264,248,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

