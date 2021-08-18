CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 59.5% in July

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CEOS opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. CeCors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

