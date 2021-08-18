Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $350.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $310.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $196.19 and a 1 year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

