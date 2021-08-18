Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Shares Up 8.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 1,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPFRF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

